MaaT Pharma Announces Two Poster Presentations for MaaT013 and MaaT033 at the Upcoming ASH Conference

MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT – the "Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a leader in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to enhancing survival for patients with cancer, announced today that extended results from its Early Access Program of MaaT013 in 111 patients (additional 30 patients included in the Program compared to last year) with aGvHD and the design of its Phase 2b study evaluating MaaT033 in improving overall survival in patients undergoing allogenic hematopoietic cell transplantation (allo-HSCT) have been selected for poster presentations at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting held from December 9-12, 2023, in San Diego, California, USA. This is the seventh year in a row that the Company’s clinical data and activities have been selected for a presentation at the ASH Annual Meeting, the world-leading event in malignant and non-malignant hematology, demonstrating the ongoing interest from clinicians for microbiome modulation approaches in the hemato-oncology field.

In line with the conference embargo policy, MaaT Pharma will detail the presented results through a press release on Monday, December 11th, 2023. The Company will also host an investor webcast on Monday, December 18th, 2023, at 6:00pm CET (further details to follow).

The EAP results include data from 111 patients with steroid-resistant or steroid-dependent aGvHD treated with MaaT013, previously unresponsive to 1-6 lines of therapy. MaaT013 is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 trial (n=75) for corticosteroid- and ruxolitinib-refractory gastrointestinal aGvHD. The Company shared the positive review by DSMB in October 2023 for this Phase 3 trial, including a favorable benefit/risk ratio, with a good safety profile and positive preliminary efficacy results. As of today, over 170 patients have been safely treated with MaaT013 in Europe in clinical trials and the EAP.

The Company provides an update on MaaT033, an oral ecosystem microbiome capsule for adjunctive therapy, and will share the design of the Phase 2b trial, the largest randomized clinical trial (RCT) study for a microbiome therapy in hemato-oncology to date with the enrollment of 387 patients, investigating the efficacy of MaaT033 in improving overall survival for patients receiving allo-HSCT.

Poster Presentations:

MaaT013

Title: Pooled Fecal Allogenic Microbiotherapy for Refractory Gastrointestinal Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease: Results from Early Access Program in Europe

Poster number: 3553

Presenter: Professor Florent Malard, hematology professor at the Saint-Antoine Hospital and Sorbonne University

Session: 722. Allogeneic Transplantation: Acute and Chronic GVHD, Immune Reconstitution: Poster II

Session Date/Time: Sunday, December 10, 2023: 6:00pm -8:00pm EST

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

MaaT033

Title: A Multicentre, Randomized, Double-Blinded, Phase 2b Study Evaluating the Efficacy and Safety of MaaT033, an Oral, Pooled Microbiome Ecosystem Therapy in Patients Undergoing Allogenic Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation to Improve Overall Survival: The Phoebus Trial

Poster number: 4947

Presenter: Professor Florent Malard, hematology professor at the Saint-Antoine Hospital and Sorbonne University

Session: 722. Allogeneic Transplantation: Acute and Chronic GVHD, Immune Reconstitution: Poster III

Session Date/Time: Monday, December 11, 2023: 6:00pm -8:00pm EST

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

