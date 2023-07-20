MaaT Pharma Joins Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group

Regulatory News:

MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT – the "Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a leader in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to improving survival outcomes for patients with cancer, today announced that the Company is now a member of Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group (MTIG). MTIG is a coalition of companies leading the research and development of FDA-approved microbiome therapeutic drugs and microbiome-based products to address unmet medical needs, improve clinical outcomes, and reduce health care costs.

"We are pleased to welcome MaaT Pharma to our diverse coalition of microbiome-based companies. Microbiome medicines hold great potential for the treatment of oncology diseases and Hervé Affagard’s team is dedicated to bringing therapies that improve survival in cancer,” commented MTIG Chairman & CEO of Siolta Therapeutics, Nikole Kimes, Ph.D. "We look forward to working alongside MaaT Pharma’s world-leading scientists as we seek to implement tangible policy solutions that accelerate the development and integration of life-saving FDA approved microbiome therapies into clinical practice.”

MaaT Pharma Chief Executive Officer Hervé Affagard added, "We are very proud to join the Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group as we share the group’s mission of advancing microbiome-based therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients. We eagerly anticipate a productive and collaborative partnership with MTIG and its members to accelerate the transformation of fundamental research into market-ready microbiome innovations.”

The Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group (MTIG) is a coalition of companies leading the research and development of FDA-approved microbiome therapeutics and microbiome-based products to address unmet medical needs, improve clinical outcomes, and reduce health care costs. The human microbiome is one of the new frontiers of medical innovation that has the potential to benefit patients suffering from numerous diseases afflicting millions of patients and consuming billions of dollars of healthcare resources. MTIG is committed to working with stakeholders who share in our mission and seek tangible policy and regulatory solutions in the emerging microbiome arena. Through a collective voice, the MTIG membership works together to enhance the regulatory, investment, and commercial environment to accelerate microbiome therapeutic product development and enable the field to reach its potential to benefit patients.

Today, MTIG is comprised of twelve microbiome therapeutics companies: Bacthera, BiomeSense, Bio-Me, Genetic Analysis, MaaT Pharma, Microba Life Sciences, Rebiotix, Inc., a Ferring Company, Seres Therapeutics, Servatus Biopharmaceuticals, Siolta Therapeutics, and Vedanta Biosciences. For more information, visit www.microbiometig.org.

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, has established a complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis in oncology. Committed to treating cancer and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma has launched, in March 2022, an open-label, single-arm Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with acute GvHD, following the achievement of its proof of concept in a Phase 2 trial. Its powerful discovery and analysis platform, gutPrint®, enables the identification of novel disease targets, evaluation of drug candidates, and identification of biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions. The company’s Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome in liquid and oral formulations. MaaT Pharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to support the integration of the use of microbiome therapies in clinical practice. MaaT Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT).

