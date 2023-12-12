MaaT Pharma to Host Virtual KOL Event on MaaT013 and MaaT033 Following ASH 2023 Presentations

Regulatory News:

MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT – the "Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a leader in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to enhancing survival of patients with cancer, announced that it will host a virtual KOL (Key Opinion Leader) event on data presented during the 2023 ASH annual meeting including efficacy and safety results for its lead drug candidate, MaaT013, currently in development for acute Graft-versus-Host Disease (aGvHD) and details on MaaT033, developed as an adjuvant therapy to improve patients’ survival following allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT), on Monday, December 18, 2023, at 6:00 pm CET (12:00 pm EST).

The event will feature presentations from the Company’s CEO and co-founder, Hervé Affagard as well as the following KOLs:

Mohamad Mohty, M.D. , Ph.D., Professor of Hematology at Sorbonne University, and head of the Clinical Hematology and Cellular Therapy Department at Saint-Antoine Hospital, Paris, France will comment on the positive data on MaaT013 presented for the Early Access Program; and

Virtual KOL Event Details

Date & time: Monday, December 18, 2023, at 6:00 pm CET (12:00 pm EST).

Monday, December 18, 2023, at 6:00 pm CET (12:00 pm EST). Registration & link to access the event: https://app.livestorm.co/newcap-1/maat-pharma-presentation?type=detailed

https://app.livestorm.co/newcap-1/maat-pharma-presentation?type=detailed A replay will be made available on the Company’s website for at least 90 days.

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, has established a complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis in oncology. Committed to treating cancer and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma launched, in March 2022, an open-label, single arm, phase 3 clinical trial in patients with acute GvHD (aGvHD), following the achievement of its proof of concept in a phase 2 trial. Its powerful discovery and analysis platform, gutPrint®, enables the identification of novel disease targets, evaluation of drug candidates, and identification of biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions. The company’s Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome, in liquid and oral formulations. MaaT Pharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to support the integration of the use of microbiome therapies in clinical practice. MaaT Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT).

