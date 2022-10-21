|
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. to Release Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) will issue a press release on Thursday, October 27, 2022 before the market opens, reporting results for its fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2022.
The Company is returning to its previously disclosed schedule of hosting two earnings conference calls per year, one for its fiscal second quarter and one for its fiscal fourth quarter – which allows for a mid-season update, followed by a full-season review. Therefore, the Company will not hold an earnings conference call this quarter.
About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, an NBA 2K League franchise. MSG Sports also operates two professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.
01.02.21