06.06.2024 15:25:32
Madrigal Reveals Fibrosis Improvement In MAESTRO-NASH Biopsy Data Of Rezdiffra
(RTTNews) - Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MDGL), Thursday announced that its Phase 3 MAESTRO-NASH biopsy trial using Rezdiffra achieved both fibrosis improvement and NASH resolution primary endpoints. Further, 80 percent of patients treated with Rezdiffra 100 mg experienced improvement or stabilization of fibrosis.
Rezdiffra is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor -ß agonist and is targeted to key underlying causes of NASH. The company said the AI-based analysis of MAESTRO-NASH biopsy data might help in the prediction of progression to decompensated cirrhosis. Rezdiffra is currently indicated in conjunction with diet and exercise with noncirrhotic NASH with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis.
Madrigal noted that the noninvasive test data through three years of treatment demonstrate durable treatment response to Rezdiffra.
The results from Rezdiffra will be presented at the EASL Congress in Milan, Italy.
