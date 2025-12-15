Winners Aktie
ISIN: US97478A1060
|
16.12.2025 00:00:00
"Magnificent Seven" Winners and Losers in 2025, and Which Are Well Positioned Heading Into 2026
The "Magnificent Seven" stocks have dominated the market and the financial news cycle for several years. These large tech companies, which generate tremendous free cash flow and profits, are also viewed as the largest potential beneficiaries of artificial intelligence (AI), a new technology that some experts believe will revolutionize everything.All of these stocks now have market caps exceeding $1 trillion and collectively account for over a third of the broader benchmark S&P 500 index. While there are many other impressive AI stocks, this group garners the majority of investor interest. Here are the Magnificent Seven winners and losers in 2025, and which are well positioned heading into next year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!