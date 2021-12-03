MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)

Magnit announces the registration of amendments to the bonds program



03-Dec-2021 / 16:53 MSK

Magnit announces the registration of amendments to the bonds program Krasnodar, Russia (December 3, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the registration of the amendments to the Exchange-traded bonds program. On November 9, 2021 the Board of Directors made the decision to approve the amendments to the Program of the PJSC Magnit exchange-traded bonds of the 004P series with the registration number 4-60525-P-004P-02E of 26.10.2020 (hereinafter "the Program"). Amendments to the Program were registered by the Moscow Exchange (Public Joint-Stock Company Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS) on December 3, 2021. The following information has been added to the Program: provisions on the possibility of placement of certain issues of the exchange-traded bonds to be further identified using the words "green bonds" and (or) "social bonds" and (or) "infrastructure bonds";

information on the possibility of placement of the exchange-traded bonds via book-building and its procedure, including the procedure and terms of disclosure of information on the placement price, interest rate for the first coupon period;

procedure of concluding preliminary agreements;

information on the possibility of involvement of the Underwriter for the placement of the exchange-traded bonds;

information that details of organizations, which can render services to the Issuer on organization of the exchange-traded bonds placement will be specified in the Terms and Conditions of the exchange-traded bonds placement (in case of their involvement);

information that the possibility or lack of possibility of early redemption of the exchange-traded bonds, cost, procedure and conditions of early redemption, procedure of disclosure by the Issuer of information on conditions and results of early redemption, as well as other conditions of early redemption of the exchange-traded bonds will be determined in the relevant Resolution on the issue of Exchange-traded bonds. Please follow the link below for more information: http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671 (in Russian language);

Note to editors "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2021, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 25,315 stores in 3,840 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 9M 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,311.5 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 151.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB.


