08.06.2022

Magnit notifies on the disposal of shares by the entity under the issuers control

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
08-Jun-2022 / 17:15 MSK
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

 

Krasnodar, Russia (June 8, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russias leading retailers, announces the disposal of shares by the entity which is under the Issuers control.

 

 

 

Full company name and address:

Joint Stock Company Tander

185, Levanevskogo street, Krasnodar, Russia

Taxpayer Id Number:

2310031475

Principal State Registration Number:

1022301598549

Object of disposal:

Ordinary registered uncertified voting shares with a state registration No. 1-01-60525-P of 04.03.2004, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A0JKQU8

Date of disposal:

June 7, 2022

Date of the fact being reported to the Issuer:

June 8, 2022

Amount of disposed shares:

7,246 shares (0.007110% of the total equity)

Basis for disposal:

Shares Purchase Agreements executed with the participants of Long-Term Incentive Program for key employees of JSC Tander and PJSC Magnit.

 

Amount of votes before disposal:

3,824,678 votes (3.752946% of the total number of votes)

Amount of votes after disposal:

3,817,432 votes (3.745836% of the total number of votes)

 

 

 

 

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Dina Chistyak

Head of Investor Relations 
dina_chistyak@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101

 

Media Inquiries

press@magnit.ru

 

 

 

 

 

Note to editors

 

Magnit is one of Russias leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2022, Magnit operated 45 distribution centers and 26,605 stores in 3,946 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the audited IFRS 16 results for FY 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,856 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 214 billion. Magnit's local shares are listed on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT).

 

 

 

 

Forward-looking statements

 

This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances.

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: US55953Q2021
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: MGNT
LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 167017
EQS News ID: 1371317

 
