MAIA Biotechnology Welcomes Prominent Medical Oncology Scientist Dr. Saadettin Kilickap to its Scientific Advisory Board

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc., (NYSE American: MAIA) ("MAIA”, the "Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted immunotherapies for cancer, today announced the appointment of Professor Saadettin Kilickap, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

Dr. Kilickap is a professor at the Istinye University Faculty of Medicine, Department of Medical Oncology, Liv Hospital in Turkey. His research focuses on medical oncology and cancer epidemiology, including solid tumors such as lung cancer, breast cancer, melanoma, and gastrointestinal system cancers, as well as targeted therapies and immunotherapy.

"Saadettin has served as principal or sub-investigator in more than 40 national and international multi-center phase 2 and phase 3 studies, many of which were related to lung cancer,” said Chief Executive Officer Vlad Vitoc, M.D. "He is a prominent voice on medical oncology and cancer epidemiology, with a special interest in quality of life for cancer patients. We are delighted to welcome him as Scientific Advisor as we begin to clear major clinical inflection points this year and progress with our groundbreaking cancer research.”

Prior to his current appointment, Dr. Kilickap was a professor at the Preventive Oncology Department of Hacettepe University Cancer Institute of Turkey. Earlier he worked in the Department of Hematology-Oncology at Regensburg University in Germany and was a faculty member at the Sivas Cumhuriyet University Faculty of Medicine, Department of Internal Medicine, in Turkey.

Dr. Kilickap graduated with honors from Gazi University Faculty of Medicine and went on to complete his internal medicine residency training at Hacettepe University Faculty of Medicine, both located in Ankara, Turkey. He completed his fellowship training at Hacettepe and became a medical oncology specialist in 2009. In the same year, he graduated from the Cancer Epidemiology Master's Program at the Hacettepe University Oncology Institute, Department of Preventive Oncology.

Dr. Kilickap has authored more than 240 scientific articles published in international peer-reviewed journals, and delivered more than 50 poster presentations at international congresses.

About MAIA Biotechnology, Inc.

MAIA is a targeted therapy, immuno-oncology company focused on the development and commercialization of potential first-in-class drugs with novel mechanisms of action that are intended to meaningfully improve and extend the lives of people with cancer. Our lead program is THIO, a potential first-in-class cancer telomere targeting agent in clinical development for the treatment of NSCLC patients with telomerase-positive cancer cells. For more information, please visit www.maiabiotech.com.

