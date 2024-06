MAIA Biotech's Phase 2 THIO-101 Study Shows Positive Results In Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, MAIA Biotechnology, Inc.(MAIA) announced new efficacy results from its Phase 2 THIO-101 clinical study.

This trial examined THIO, a telomere-focused treatment, in conjunction with the immune checkpoint inhibitor cemiplimab, which is also known as Libtayo, in individuals with advanced non-small cell lung cancer, who did not show improvement after two or more standard therapy treatments.

The data demonstrated a positive overall response rate of 38% and a disease control rate of 85% from the combination of third-line treatment.

These findings were presented during a poster session at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2024 Annual Meeting on June 3, 2024.