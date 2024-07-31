|
31.07.2024 19:15:00
Maisons du Monde: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report 2024
PRESS RELEASE
Nantes, 31 July 2024
Regulated Information
Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report 2024
Maisons du Monde announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) its half-year financial report as of June 30, 2024.
This report includes:
- The half-year activity report 2024;
- The condensed consolidated interim financial statements;
- The statutory auditors’ review report on the half-yearly financial information;
- The statement by the person responsible for the half-year financial report.
The half-year financial report 2024 can be downloaded from Maisons du monde website.
It is available in French https://corporate.maisonsdumonde.com/fr/finance/rapports-financiers and in English https://corporate.maisonsdumonde.com/en/finance/financial-reports as well as in the "Regulated information” section.
Financial calendar
24 October 2024 Q3 2024 Sales
About Maisons du Monde
Maisons du Monde is the leading player in inspiring, accessible, and sustainable home and decoration. The Brand offers a rich and constantly refreshed range of furniture and decorative items in a multitude of styles. Leveraging a highly efficient omnichannel model and direct access to consumers, the Group generates over 50% of its sales through its online platform and operates in 10 European countries.
Contacts
|Investor Relations
|Press Relations
|Carole Alexandre
Tel: (+33) 6 30 85 12 78
|Pierre Barbe
Tel: (+33) 6 23 23 08 51
|calexandre@maisonsdumonde.com
|pbarbe@maisonsdumonde.com
Michelle Kamar
Tel : (+33) 6 09 24 42 42
michelle@source-rp.com
Attachment
