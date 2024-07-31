31.07.2024 19:15:00

Maisons du Monde: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report 2024

PRESS RELEASE
Nantes, 31 July 2024

Regulated Information

Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report 2024

Maisons du Monde announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) its half-year financial report as of June 30, 2024.

This report includes:

  • The half-year activity report 2024;
  • The condensed consolidated interim financial statements;
  • The statutory auditors’ review report on the half-yearly financial information;
  • The statement by the person responsible for the half-year financial report.

The half-year financial report 2024 can be downloaded from Maisons du monde website.

It is available in French https://corporate.maisonsdumonde.com/fr/finance/rapports-financiers and in English https://corporate.maisonsdumonde.com/en/finance/financial-reports as well as in the "Regulated information” section.

Financial calendar

24 October 2024        Q3 2024 Sales

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde is the leading player in inspiring, accessible, and sustainable home and decoration. The Brand offers a rich and constantly refreshed range of furniture and decorative items in a multitude of styles. Leveraging a highly efficient omnichannel model and direct access to consumers, the Group generates over 50% of its sales through its online platform and operates in 10 European countries.

corporate.maisonsdumonde.com

Contacts

Investor RelationsPress Relations
Carole Alexandre

Tel: (+33) 6 30 85 12 78		Pierre Barbe

Tel: (+33) 6 23 23 08 51
calexandre@maisonsdumonde.compbarbe@maisonsdumonde.com

 

Michelle Kamar
Tel : (+33) 6 09 24 42 42
michelle@source-rp.com

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Maisons du mondemehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Maisons du mondemehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Maisons du monde 3,67 -7,10% Maisons du monde

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX beendet Handel etwas tiefer -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Märkte schließen fester
Der heimische Markt verbuchte am Mittwoch leichte Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex in der Gewinnzone notierte. Die US-Börsen verzeichnen am Mittwoch Zuschläge. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten daneben zur Wochenmitte ebenfalls Aufschläge.

Nachrichten