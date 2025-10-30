Fixed Income Trust For Goldman Sachs Subordinated Notes 6 3-4 % Trust Ctf 2011-1.10.37 on 6.75% Sub Aktie
ISIN: US33834B2079
|
30.10.2025 12:58:50
Major Fixed Income ETF Bought, as Investment Management Firm Reshuffles Its Portfolio
On October 20, 2025, My Personal CFO, LLC disclosed a new position in Vanguard Scottsdale Funds - Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT), acquiring shares estimated at ~$20.94 million.My Personal CFO, LLC initiated a new stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Funds - Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT), according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 20, 2025. The firm acquired 248,946 shares, with the estimated trade valued at $20.94 million. This new position placed VCIT among the fund’s largest holdings for the reporting period.This is a new position; VCIT accounted for 8.11% of My Personal CFO, LLC’s 13F reportable AUM after the tradeContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!