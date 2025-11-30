CarMax Aktie
Makaira Partners Sells All 272,000 CarMax Shares Worth $18.3 Million
On Nov. 17, 2025, Makaira Partners LLC disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold out its entire position in CarMax (NYSE:KMX), an estimated $18.3 million change.According to a filing submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Nov. 17, 2025, Makaira Partners LLC reported selling its entire CarMax stake in the third quarter. The fund’s CarMax holding, which comprised 272,203 shares as of the prior quarter, no longer appears in its portfolio as of Sept. 30. The estimated value of the shares sold is approximately $18.29 million based on average quarterly pricing.Makaira Partners fully divested CarMax. Top holdings after the filing: Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
