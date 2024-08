Malibu Boats Q4 Loss Widens On Lower Sales; Stock Down In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU), a manufacturer of recreational boats, Thursday reported higher loss for the fourth quarter, primarily hurt by more than 50 percent decline in sales. The company's shares were down more than 9 percent in pre-market to $31.55.

Malibu posted net loss of $19.22 million or $0.94 per share for the quarter, higher than $17.42 million or $0.86 per share a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, loss was $0.39 per share, that missed analysts average estimate of $0.32 loss per share.

Operating loss increased to $24.4 million from $22.6 million loss last year.

Sales for the quarter decreased 57.4 percent to $158.71 million from $372.3 million in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $157.54 million.

For the full year, Malibu anticipates net sales to increase in the low single digits percentage. Analysts expect sales to grow 9.7 percentage.

Malibu stock had closed at $34.84, down 1.19 percentage on Wednesday. It has traded in the range of $30.20 - $56.03 in the last 1 year.