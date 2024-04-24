|
24.04.2024 02:43:46
Manhattan Associates Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Manhattan Associates (MANH) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $53.80 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $38.79 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Manhattan Associates reported adjusted earnings of $64.30 million or $1.03 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.2% to $254.55 million from $221.01 million last year.
Manhattan Associates earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $53.80 Mln. vs. $38.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.86 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $254.55 Mln vs. $221.01 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.86 - $3.94 Full year revenue guidance: $1.026 - $1.034 bln
