|
05.11.2025 14:43:38
MannKind Corporation Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - MannKind Corporation (MNK) released a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $7.98 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $11.55 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.
Excluding items, MannKind Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $22.44 million or $0.07 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.03 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 17.2% to $82.13 million from $70.07 million last year.
MannKind Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $7.98 Mln. vs. $11.55 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.03 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $82.13 Mln vs. $70.07 Mln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBilanzsaison auf Hochtouren: ATX tritt auf der Stelle -- DAX verhalten -- Asiens Märkte zogen letztlich kräftig an
Am Donnerstag zeigt sich der heimische Aktienmarkt wenig verändert, während der deutsche Leitindex schwächelt. Unterdessen ging es an den Aktienmärkten in Fernost klar nach oben.