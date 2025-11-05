MannKind Corporation Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - MannKind Corporation (MNK) released a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $7.98 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $11.55 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MannKind Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $22.44 million or $0.07 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.03 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.2% to $82.13 million from $70.07 million last year.

MannKind Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.98 Mln. vs. $11.55 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.03 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $82.13 Mln vs. $70.07 Mln last year.