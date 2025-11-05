05.11.2025 14:43:38

MannKind Corporation Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - MannKind Corporation (MNK) released a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $7.98 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $11.55 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MannKind Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $22.44 million or $0.07 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.03 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.2% to $82.13 million from $70.07 million last year.

MannKind Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.98 Mln. vs. $11.55 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.03 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $82.13 Mln vs. $70.07 Mln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.11.25 Oktober 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bilanzsaison auf Hochtouren: ATX tritt auf der Stelle -- DAX verhalten -- Asiens Märkte zogen letztlich kräftig an
Am Donnerstag zeigt sich der heimische Aktienmarkt wenig verändert, während der deutsche Leitindex schwächelt. Unterdessen ging es an den Aktienmärkten in Fernost klar nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen