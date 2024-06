Maplebear Board Approves $500 Mln Share Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - Delivery company Maplebear, Inc. (CART) revealed Thursday in a form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that its Board of Directors have approved a share repurchase program with authorization to purchase up to an aggregate of $500 million of the Company's common stock. The Share Repurchase Program has no expiration date.

At the time of the authorization, no capacity remained under the $1 billion share repurchase program previously authorized by the Board in November 2023 and February 2024, which program resulted in the repurchase of approximately 34 million shares.