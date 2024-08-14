+++ Einfach investieren: Neueste Raiffeisen Zertifikate, die Sie bereits vor Börsenstart kaufen (zeichnen) können +++-w-
14.08.2024 13:59:58

Marex Group Q2 Profit Climbs, Sees Higher Adj. Profit In FY24; Plans Dividend

(RTTNews) - Marex Group plc (MRX), a financial services platform, reported Wednesday that its second-quarter profit after tax climbed 36 percent to $59.3 million from last year's $43.6 million.

Earnings per share were $0.76, higher than $0.56 last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.90, compared to prior year's $0.69.

Revenue for the quarter climbed 15 percent to $422.1 million from $365.8 million a year ago.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company anticipates adjusted operating profit to be around $280 million to $290 million, assuming more normalised market conditions in the second half. The outlook is based on the strong performance in the first half and positive momentum in business segments.

In fiscal 2023, adjusted operating profit was $230 million.

Further, the Board expects to pay a dividend on a quarterly basis. Initial dividend of $0.14 per share will be paid in the third quarter of 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Nachrichten

