Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Podium and Poster Presentations at the Neurocritical Care Society 2024 Annual Meeting

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced that additional data from the Phase 3 RAISE trial in refractory status epilepticus and retrospective claims-based data from patients with status epilepticus will be presented at the upcoming Neurocritical Care Society (NCS) 22nd Annual Meeting, being held October 14-17 in San Diego, California.

Presentation details are as follows:

Podium Presentation Details:

Thursday, October 17, 2024, 9:35-9:55 a.m. PT

Title: Efficacy and Safety of Intravenous Ganaxolone for Treatment of Refractory Status Epilepticus: Results from the Phase 3, Double-Blind, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled RAISE Trial

Efficacy and Safety of Intravenous Ganaxolone for Treatment of Refractory Status Epilepticus: Results from the Phase 3, Double-Blind, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled RAISE Trial Presenting Author : Brandon Foreman, M.D., M.S., FACNS, FNCS, Associate Professor of Neurology & Rehabilitation Medicine and Neurosurgery at the University of Cincinnati and Associate Director for Neurocritical Care Research

: Brandon Foreman, M.D., M.S., FACNS, FNCS, Associate Professor of Neurology & Rehabilitation Medicine and Neurosurgery at the University of Cincinnati and Associate Director for Neurocritical Care Research Session: Late-Breaking Science Oral Platform

Poster Presentation Details:

Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 2:45-3:45 p.m. PT

Title: High Rate of Interhospital Transfers in Status Epilepticus: Challenges in Management of Care

High Rate of Interhospital Transfers in Status Epilepticus: Challenges in Management of Care Presenting Author : Henrikas Vaitkevicius, M.D., VP, Clinical Development, Marinus Pharmaceuticals

: Henrikas Vaitkevicius, M.D., VP, Clinical Development, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Session: Poster Session Day 2

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for seizure disorders. The Company’s product, ZTALMY® (ganaxolone) oral suspension CV, is an FDA-approved prescription medication introduced in the U.S. in 2022. For more information, please visit www.marinuspharma.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

