Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Host Investor and Analyst Day on Friday, September 20, 2024

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, will host an Investor and Analyst Day on Friday, September 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time in New York and via webcast.

The event will feature presentations from Marinus management and key opinion leaders with a focus on the Company’s development program for ZTALMY® (ganaxolone) oral suspension CV in tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) ahead of the Phase 3 TrustTSC trial data readout anticipated in the first half of the fourth quarter of 2024.

In-person attendance is open to invited research analysts and institutional investors. All others are invited to watch the live video webcast. Live questions will be taken by in-person guests, and virtual participants may submit questions through the webcast platform.

To register for the video webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.marinuspharma.com/events-and-presentations/. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website following the event.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for seizure disorders. The Company’s product, ZTALMY® (ganaxolone) oral suspension CV, is an FDA-approved prescription medication introduced in the U.S. in 2022. For more information, please visit www.marinuspharma.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

