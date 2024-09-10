10.09.2024 14:00:00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at 10:20 a.m. ET.

A link to the event can be accessed on the Investors and Media page of Marinus’ website at ir.marinuspharma.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 90 days.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for seizure disorders. The Company’s product, ZTALMY® (ganaxolone) oral suspension CV, is an FDA-approved prescription medication introduced in the U.S. in 2022. For more information, please visit www.marinuspharma.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

