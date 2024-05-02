Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
02.05.2024 14:00:00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Present at the RBC Capital Markets 2024 Global Healthcare Conference

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced that Scott Braunstein, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets 2024 Global Healthcare Conference.

The fireside chat will take place on Wednesday, May 15 beginning at 1:35 p.m. Eastern Time.

A link to the event can be accessed on the Investors and Media page of Marinus’ website at ir.marinuspharma.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 90 days.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for seizure disorders. The Company first introduced FDA-approved prescription medication ZTALMY® (ganaxolone) oral suspension CV in the U.S. in 2022 and continues to invest in the potential of ganaxolone in IV and oral formulations to maximize therapeutic reach for adult and pediatric patients in acute and chronic care settings. For more information about Marinus visit www.marinuspharma.com.

