Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Provide Business Update and Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 13, 2024

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced that it plans to release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 on August 13, 2024. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. E.T. on August 13, 2024, to provide a business update and discuss financial results.

Tuesday, August 13, 8:30 a.m. E.T.

Domestic: (877) 405-1242

International: (201) 389-0852

Webcast Registration: Click Here

An archived version of the call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the event on the Marinus website at ir.marinuspharma.com/events-and-presentations.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for seizure disorders. The Company first introduced FDA-approved prescription medication ZTALMY® (ganaxolone) oral suspension CV in the U.S. in 2022. For more information about Marinus visit www.marinuspharma.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240730576206/en/