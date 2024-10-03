|
03.10.2024 13:15:00
Marjorie Taylor Greene Continues Adding to Her Portfolio. Here Are 6 Stocks She Just Bought.
With the dog days of summer behind us, temperatures are starting to dip as we approach sweater weather. But something that has refused to cool down is the stock-buying activity of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican from Georgia.Complementing a variety of stock buys from earlier in September, Greene continued to build out her portfolio, reporting in a recent regulatory filing that she bought Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A), (NYSE: BRK.B), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO), and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS). The exact amount that Greene invested in each of the stocks was not disclosed; however, her regulatory filing acknowledges that each transaction was valued between $1,001 and $15,000.Like so many investors, Greene exhibited considerable enthusiasm for artificial intelligence (AI) stocks over the past few months. Alphabet, for example, consistently appears on Greene's buy list. The most recent purchase of Alphabet stock on Sept. 20 is the third such purchase since she first picked up shares of Google's parent company on Aug. 21.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
