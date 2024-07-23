|
23.07.2024 13:45:00
Marjorie Taylor Greene Loves AI Stocks. Here Are 5 She Bought in the First Half of 2024.
It's not only their politicking that draws interest these days. With politicians demonstrating a remarkable ability to outperform the market, investors are increasingly interested in the stock picks of senators and representatives. Take the Peach State representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, for instance, who has been an avid buyer of stocks so far in 2024.But it's artificial intelligence (AI) stocks in particular that seem to be the focus of Greene's interest in the first half of 2024. In addition to Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Greene also picked up shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM).Starting her 2024 stock purchases in April, Greene bought shares of both Qualcomm and Microsoft. Although the exact value of the transactions isn't known, Greene reported in regulatory filings that each transaction was valued between $1,001 and $15,000. Both buys provided Greene with notable -- yet diverse -- exposure to the rapidly burgeoning AI industry.
