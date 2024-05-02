Marsh McLennan launches AI-powered solution to transform supply chain risk management

Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy, and people, today announced the launch of Sentrisk, a cutting-edge AI-powered platform with integrated advisory services that will redesign the way businesses manage global supply chain risk.

With global supply chains for critical goods, resources, and energy under threat from increasing geopolitical tensions and food production and logistics at risk from climate-related events, companies are looking to better understand their supply chain vulnerabilities and build stronger operational resiliency.

Created through the combined capabilities of Marsh McLennan businesses Marsh and Oliver Wyman, Sentrisk uses advanced technologies such as supply chain mapping AI and geospatial satellite imaging. These powerful tools will enable organizations to map their supply chains more comprehensively than ever before and develop risk mitigation, transfer, and management strategies that more closely align to their business needs.

With the ability to analyze deep into a firm’s supply chain, Sentrisk overlays proprietary analytics to pinpoint low, medium, and high-risk vulnerabilities down to a site, supplier, or component-specific level. Users are provided with a comprehensive assessment of their supply chain risks, alerts of disruptions near critical assets, and access to risk advisory services from Marsh and Oliver Wyman. Current risks modeled include natural hazard, geopolitical, climate-related, and reputational risks as well as structural risks like single-supplier dependencies and geographic concentration.

"Rising geopolitical tensions, and other risks such as the impact of climate events, mean that supply chain vulnerabilities are now among firms top concerns,” said Martin South, President and CEO of Marsh. "With Sentrisk, clients can use AI technology to make better informed decisions at pace to improve their resilience to major shocks.”

Nick Studer, President and CEO of Oliver Wyman Group added: "Through Sentrisk, clients are able to gain greater perspective to inform their strategy. Through knowledge of where risks live in their supply chain, they can better anticipate risks in response to global events and take proactive measures before disruptions occur.”

About Marsh McLennan

Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company’s more than 85,000 colleagues advise clients in over 130 countries. With annual revenue of $23 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses. Marsh provides data-driven risk advisory services and insurance solutions to commercial and consumer clients. Guy Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations redefine the world of work, reshape retirement and investment outcomes, and unlock health and wellbeing for a changing workforce. Oliver Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients. For more information, visit marshmclennan.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

