Marsh McLennan stockholders re-elect Board of Directors during 2024 meeting

Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy, and people, today announced the results of its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Stockholders elected the entire slate of 2024 director nominees for a one-year term expiring at next year’s annual meeting. The 11 directors are: Anthony K. Anderson, John Q. Doyle, Oscar Fanjul, H. Edward Hanway, Judith Hartmann, Deborah C. Hopkins, Tamara Ingram, Jane H. Lute, Steven A. Mills, Morton O. Schapiro and Lloyd M. Yates. Ray G. Young and Bruce P. Nolop did not stand for re-election. Mr. Nolop retired from the Board after 16 years of service.

Stockholders also ratified the selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2024; approved, by non-binding vote, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers; and rejected the stockholder proposal to act by written consent.

An audio webcast of the Marsh McLennan 2024 Annual Meeting will be available at marshmclennan.com tomorrow.

About Marsh McLennan

Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company’s more than 85,000 colleagues advise clients in over 130 countries. With annual revenue of $23 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses. Marsh provides data-driven risk advisory services and insurance solutions to commercial and consumer clients. Guy Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations redefine the world of work, reshape retirement and investment outcomes, and unlock health and wellbeing for a changing workforce. Oliver Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients. For more information, visit marshmclennan.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

