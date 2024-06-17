Marsh McLennan's Oliver Wyman Agrees To Acquire Veritas

(RTTNews) - Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) announced on Monday that its subsidiary Oliver Wyman has agreed to acquire Veritas Total Solutions, a commodity trading advisory firm specializing in risk, systems, analytics, and AI.

The merger of Oliver Wyman and Veritas is expected to enhance trading optimization expertise for commodity trading businesses. Veritas will expand Oliver Wyman's services to offer comprehensive trading advisory and systems implementation. After the acquisition, the Veritas team will join Oliver Wyman in Houston, Texas, a significant location in the energy sector.

The deal is set to be finalized in the third quarter of this year.