MarTech Options Expand to Meet Brazil’s Growing Demand

Brazil saw a jump in demand for marketing technology solutions during the COVID pandemic, driven by the need to enhance digital CX and simplify business operations, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ MarTech Service Providers report for Brazil finds that instead of suppliers consolidating to meet a growing need for MarTech services, the choices for Brazilian enterprises have expanded. Although many Brazilian companies have opted to go with dominant cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure and Google Cloud, many others prefer independent customized applications and websites, the ISG report says.

"MarTech providers need to produce results and demonstrate efficiency,” said Sunder Pillai, ISG director and practice leader, Retail, CPG and Enterprise. "Their challenge is to make brands understand that investing in precision marketing and improving the buying experience will increase market share and build customer loyalty.”

According to the ISG report, customers prefer immediate feedback and responses that are tailored to their specific needs. Digital marketing trends show that two-thirds of digital consumers want to interact with advertisers in real time, the report says. In addition, four-fifths of people are more open and interested in engaging with brands that offer personalized experiences, ISG says. Yet this is no easy task, especially with growing awareness around the use of personal data.

For chief marketing officers, the complexity of digital marketing can be a considerable challenge, the ISG report says. The abundance of moving parts—combined with continuous changes in the global environment, the competitive landscape, consumer technologies and, above all, in customer behavior—require brands to continually evolve their marketing approaches, ISG says.

Although content is crucial to a company’s overall experience and communication strategy, it is only relevant if it is suitable to each targeted customer segment, personalized for each intention and delivered in the appropriate format, the ISG report says.

"The quality of content and the overall digital experience have become strategic for enterprises,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Rising costs require a different approach from simple media buying.”

The report also examines how AI is being used by Brazilian enterprises to improve customer service, enhance quality control and optimize marketing campaigns.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ MarTech Service Providers report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 28 providers across six quadrants: Strategic MarTech Services, Digital Presence and Digital Ads, Digital Experience and Content, Social and Relationship, Digital Commerce Optimization, and Analytics and Intelligence.

The report names Accenture and Media.Monks as Leaders in all six quadrants. Brivia and Stefanini Haus are named as Leaders in five quadrants each, while GhFly is named as a Leader in four quadrants. Cadastra is named as a Leader in three quadrants, while ADSPLAY, DP6, Driven.CX, Keyrus, Naçao Digital, Squid and Vitrio are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Naçao Digital is named as a Rising Star — a company with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in three quadrants, while Driven.CX and Vitrio are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Brivia and Ghfly.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ MarTech Service Providers report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230927699616/en/