11.10.2024 12:15:00

MARTELA CORPORATION: DISCLOSURE UNDER CHAPTER 9, SECTION 10 OF THE SECURITIES MARKET ACT

Martela Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 11.10.2024, at 13:15

Martela Corporation has received an announcement from Isku Inspira Oy, on October 11, 2024, in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5. According to the announcement, the total number of Martela Corporation shares owned by Isku Inspira Oy has increased above 10 % of the share capital in Martela plc, as a result of share transactions concluded on October 10, 2024.

Total positions of Isku Inspira Oy subject to the notification

 % of shares and voting rights0% of shares and voting rights through financial instrumentsTotal of both in %Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached10,05% shares
2,89% votes		-10,05% shares
2,89% votes		4 639 212 shares
16 130 412 votes
Positions of previous notification
(if applicable)		9,76% shares
2,81% votes		 -9,76% shares
2,81% votes		 

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class / type of sharesNumber of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
 Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect (SMA 9:6 ja 9:7)Direct (AML 9:5)Indirect (SMA 9:6 ja 9:7)
MARTELA A

FI0009900385		466393 shares

466393 votes		 -10,05% shares

2,89% votes		 -
Subtotal A466393 shares

466393 votes		10,05% shares

2,89% votes

Martela Corporation

Henri Berg
CFO

Further information

CFO Henri Berg, tel. +358 40 836 5464

Distribution
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main news media

www.martela.com

Martela is a Nordic leader specialising in user-centric working and learning environments. We create the best places to work and offer our customers the Martela Lifecycle solutions which combine furniture and related services into a seamless whole.


