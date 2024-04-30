30.04.2024 13:34:37

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q1, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.045 billion, or $16.87 per share. This compares with $121 million, or $1.95 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.6% to $1.251 billion from $1.354 billion last year.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.045 Bln. vs. $121 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $16.87 vs. $1.95 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.251 Bln vs. $1.354 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $6.900 to $7.300Bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Martin Marietta Materials Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Martin Marietta Materials Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. 551,00 -1,36% Martin Marietta Materials Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zahlenflut an den Parketts: ATX letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielten sich am Dienstag zurück. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es unterdessen leicht nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen