|
23.01.2023 23:15:00
Martin Midstream Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) announced it has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.005 per unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The distribution is payable on February 14, 2023 to common unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 7, 2023. The ex-dividend date for the cash distribution is February 6, 2023.
|
Qualified Notice to Nominees
|
Partnership:
|
Martin Midstream Partners L.P.
|
Unit Class:
|
Common
|
CUSIP #:
|
573331105
|
RE:
|
Qualified Notice Pursuant to U.S. Treasury Regulation §1.1446-4
|
Record Date:
|
February 7, 2023
|
Payable Date:
|
February 14, 2023
|
Per Unit Amount:
|
$0.005
Section I: This announcement is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of the Partnership's distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, the Partnership's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.
Section II: The entire amount of the distribution realized per U.S. Treasury Regulation 1.1446(f)-4(c)(2)(iii) is in excess of cumulative net taxable income.
About Martin Midstream Partners
MMLP, headquartered in Kilgore, Texas, is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. MMLP’s primary business lines include: (1) terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products; (2) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products, chemicals, and specialty products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) natural gas liquids marketing, distribution, and transportation services. To learn more, visit www.MMLP.com. Follow Martin Midstream Partners L.P. on LinkedIn and Facebook.
MMLP-F
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005567/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Martin Midstream Partners LPPartnership Unitsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Martin Midstream Partners LPPartnership Unitsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Martin Midstream Partners LPPartnership Units
|3,31
|-0,60%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen nehmen in den USA ab: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- ATX und DAX schließen oberhalb der Nulllinie -- Nikkei letztlich deutlich fester - Chinas Börsen im Feiertag
Der heimische Markt startete mit Gewinnen in die neue Woche. Der deutsche Leitindex pendelte zunächst um die Nulllinie, doch ab Nachmittag setzte sich auch hier eine freundliche Tendenz durch. An der Wall Street ging es am Montag bergauf. Japanische Anleger zeigten sich zum Wochenstart optimistisch. Die chinesischen Märkten waren feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.