Martin Midstream Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) announced it has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.005 per unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The distribution is payable on February 14, 2024 to common unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 7, 2024. The ex-dividend date for the cash distribution is February 6, 2024.

Martin Midstream Partners LP, headquartered in Kilgore, Texas, is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. MMLP’s primary business lines include: (1) terminalling, processing, and storage services for petroleum products and by-products; (2) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products, chemicals, and specialty products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) marketing, distribution, and transportation services for natural gas liquids and blending and packaging services for specialty lubricants and grease. To learn more, visit www.MMLP.com. Follow Martin Midstream Partners L.P. on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X (formerly known as Twitter).

Qualified Notice to Nominees

This release is intended to serve as qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of MMLP’s distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, MMLP’s distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate. For purposes of Treasury Regulation section 1.1446(f)-4(c)(2)(iii), brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100%) of the distributions as being in excess of cumulative net income for purposes of determining the amount to withhold. Nominees, and not Martin Midstream Partners L.P., are treated as withholding agents responsible for any necessary withholding on amounts received by them on behalf of foreign investors.

MMLP-F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240123224981/en/