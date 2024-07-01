Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 2023 Schedule K-3 Forms Now Available

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) ("MMLP”) today announced that its 2023 Schedule K-3 reflecting items of international tax relevance is available online. Unitholders requiring this information may access their Schedule K-3 at https://www.taxpackagesupport.com/martinmidstream.

A limited number of unitholders (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership unitholders) may need the detailed information disclosed on Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements. To the extent a Schedule K-3 is applicable to federal income tax return filing needs, unitholders are encouraged to review the information contained on this form and refer to the appropriate federal laws and guidance or consult with their tax advisor.

To receive an electronic copy of the Schedule K-3 via email, unitholders may call Tax Package Support toll free at (888) 334-7473 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP, headquartered in Kilgore, Texas, is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. MMLP’s primary business lines include: (1) terminalling, processing, and storage services for petroleum products and by-products; (2) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products, chemicals, and specialty products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) marketing, distribution, and transportation services for natural gas liquids and blending and packaging services for specialty lubricants and grease. To learn more, visit www.MMLP.com. Follow Martin Midstream Partners L.P. on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X (formerly known as Twitter).

