Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Tax Packages Now Available

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) ("MMLP”) announced today that its 2023 Investor Tax Packages including Schedule K-1 are now available online. Information reported in these tax packages could be subject to change given potential retroactive changes in the tax law that are still being considered by the U.S. Congress and the Biden administration. If the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024 (referred to as "H.R. 7024”), which passed the House of Representatives on January 31, 2024, and is currently awaiting action in the U.S. Senate, were to become law, it may or may not require us to make changes to our tax reporting for 2023. Such changes may impact the information provided in these tax packages.

The 2023 tax packages may be accessed through the K-1 Tax Package Support website, https://www.taxpackagesupport.com/martinmidstream. We expect to begin mailing the 2023 tax packages Friday, March 15, 2024 and complete mailing by Wednesday, March 20, 2024. For additional information, unitholders may contact the K-1 Tax Package Support Line toll free at (888) 334-7473 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT.

Martin Midstream Partners LP, headquartered in Kilgore, Texas, is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. MMLP’s primary business lines include: (1) terminalling, processing, and storage services for petroleum products and by-products; (2) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products, chemicals, and specialty products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) marketing, distribution, and transportation services for natural gas liquids and blending and packaging services for specialty lubricants and grease. To learn more, visit www.MMLP.com. Follow Martin Midstream Partners L.P. on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X (formerly known as Twitter).

MMLP-F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240314428627/en/