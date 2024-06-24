Martin Midstream Partners Statement on Crude Oil Pipeline Spill

On June 15, 2024, Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) (the "Partnership”) became aware of a spill of approximately 2,000 barrels of crude oil originating from the Partnership’s transfer pipeline which connects our Sandyland Terminal to the Smackover Refinery in Smackover, Union County, Arkansas. The Partnership is working closely with the Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA”), Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment, and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission to respond to the spill.

The Partnership has dedicated the necessary resources, equipment, and personnel to conduct and expedite oil recovery and cleanup activities. In addition, specialized equipment to remove oil from Holmes Creek and Smackover Creek are being utilized to prevent sheen from traveling further downstream. As of June 23, 2024, clean-up efforts have recovered approximately 1,250 barrels of crude oil and efforts are on-going under a Unified Command structure led by the EPA.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP, headquartered in Kilgore, Texas, is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. MMLP’s primary business lines include: (1) terminalling, processing, and storage services for petroleum products and by-products; (2) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products, chemicals, and specialty products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) marketing, distribution, and transportation services for natural gas liquids and blending and packaging services for specialty lubricants and grease. To learn more, visit www.MMLP.com. Follow Martin Midstream Partners L.P. on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X (formerly known as Twitter).

