|
26.10.2023 13:27:38
Masco Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Masco Corp. (MAS) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $249 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $218 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Masco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $226 million or $1.00 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.0% to $1.98 billion from $2.20 billion last year.
Masco Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $249 Mln. vs. $218 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.10 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q3): $1.98 Bln vs. $2.20 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.65 - $3.75
