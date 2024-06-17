17.06.2024 13:47:19

MasterBrand Plans To Offer $700 Mln Senior Notes Due 2032 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - MasterBrand (MBC) said it intends to offer $700 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2032, to be issued by the company and guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the subsidiaries that guarantee the company's credit facility. The Notes will be offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers.

MasterBrand plans to use the net proceeds, together with borrowings under new revolving credit facility and cash on hand, to fund the previously announced acquisition of Supreme Cabinetry Brands, refinance the company's existing revolving credit facility and Term Loan A credit facility, and pay fees and expenses associated with the refinancing of the existing credit agreement, the issuance and proceeds of the Notes and the acquisition of Supreme.

