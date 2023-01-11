|
11.01.2023 22:11:00
Match Group to Webcast Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call
DALLAS, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) will webcast a conference call to review its fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). After the close of market trading on Tuesday, January 31, Match Group will publish its fourth quarter results along with supplemental investor materials, which may include certain forward-looking information, at https://ir.mtch.com.
The live webcast and replay will be open to the public at https://ir.mtch.com.
Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Our global portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Match®, Hinge®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Pairs™, PlentyOfFish®, OurTime®, Azar®, Hakuna™ Live, and more, each built to increase our users' likelihood of connecting with others. Through our trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.
Match Group
8750 North Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75231, (214) 576-9352 https://mtch.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/match-group-to-webcast-q4-2022-earnings-conference-call-301719547.html
SOURCE Match Group
