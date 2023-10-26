Mativ Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2023 Results

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MATV) will issue a press release announcing the Company's third quarter 2023 results after the market closes on November 8, 2023 and hold a conference call to discuss results on November 9, 2023. Mativ will use a presentation to accompany its conference call. The presentation can be found on the Company's Web site in advance of the earnings conference call. The presentation can also be accessed via the earnings conference call webcast.

In conjunction with the release of Mativ's third quarter earnings, you are invited to listen to the Company's conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet.

What: Mativ Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Where: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/716392054 How: United States Toll-Free: 1 833 470 1428 United States Toll/International: 1 404 975 4839 Global Dial-In Numbers: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=55611 Access Code: 408248

To listen to the live call, please go to the Web site at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register and to download and install any necessary audio software.

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call and will be available until Thursday, November 16, 2023. To access the recording, please use one of the following Dial-In Numbers and the Conference ID. A replay of the webcast will also be archived in the investor relations section of our website at ir.mativ.com/

UK (Local): 0204 525 0658 US (Local): 1 929 458 6194 US Toll Free: 1 866 813 9403 Canada: 1 226 828 7578 All other locations: +44 204 525 0658 Access Code: 972965

Thank you for your interest in Mativ. We look forward to your participation in the conference call or rebroadcast.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231026537056/en/