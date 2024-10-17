Mativ Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2024 Results

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MATV) today announced it will release third quarter 2024 financial results on November 6, 2024, after the market closes.

A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET on November 7, 2024. The call can be accessed via webcast or by telephone using the information set forth below. An online replay of the call will be accessible on the Investors section of Mativ’s website at ir.mativ.com shortly after the webcast is complete.

What: Mativ Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release

When: Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET

Where: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/622494186

Dial-in:

United States Toll-Free: +1-833-470-1428

International: +1-404-975-4839

Access Code: 832445

To listen to the live call, please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register and to download and install any necessary audio software.

Thank you for your interest in Mativ. We look forward to your participation in the conference call.

