Matteo Bocelli Guest Stars in New GUESS 2023 Holiday Advertising Campaign

In the new Holiday 2023 Advertising campaign, GUESS sets sail with Italian singer and rising star, Matteo Bocelli, and Albanian model and singer, Oriola Marashi, to the dreamy shores of Bagni Alpemare, in Forte dei Marmi, Italy.

Shot on location at Villa Alpebella, which is now owned by the Bocelli family, this seaside palace on the Tuscan coast was previously owned by Oliviero Camparini who transformed the elegant residence into one of Italy’s most famous nightclubs, during the golden years of the "Dolce Vita.” The glamorous venue steeped in nostalgia has hosted a wealth of celebrities and VIPs, including Paola di Liège (the Queen of Belgium), Domenico Modugno, and Charlie Chaplin.

Interpreted through the eyes of Ukrainian female duo, Vicoolya and Saida, under the watchful eye of GUESS Chief Creative Officer, Paul Marciano, the latest campaign takes us on a voyeuristic journey into the lives of our VIPs, as they live out their glamorous days, amidst private jets, luxury boats, day trips in open-top cars, and intimate moments hiding from the sun on the villa’s luxurious grounds.

"I’ve had very close ties with the Bocelli family for many years now, so it was an absolute honor to be able to shoot the campaign at Villa Alpebella. I have known Matteo since he was just a boy and I am delighted to see how far he has come in achieving his dream of becoming an international star. This is a very exciting time in his career, and I am thrilled for his success. Matteo and Oriola are sizzling, they really complement each other, and Vicoolya and Saida perfectly captured the strong, iconic, and nostalgic mood of the collection. With its celebrity appeal and beautiful scenery, the villa and Forte dei Marmi was the perfect location to express the glamorous spirit of the new season’s designs,” states Paul Marciano.

The new advertising campaign perfectly captures the sophisticated spirit of the GUESS Holiday collection, with its hour-glass dresses, debonair suits, trousers, separates and accessories in their unmistakably retro yet modern GUESS key. Like a journey back through the echoing halls of time, the black and white photos conjure the romantic vibe of the coveted Italian riviera and the villa’s legacy as the "place to be” par excellence.

"This has been one of the most amazing years of my life - from releasing my debut album, to touring and sharing my music with fans across the world - and to star in another GUESS campaign during this monumental year is such an honor. Working with the whole GUESS team was so much fun and shooting this campaign in the place I call home made it even more special," commented Matteo Bocelli.

Look out for the 2023 GUESS Holiday Advertising campaign in leading international fashion and lifestyle magazines, GUESS retail stores, social platforms, outdoor media and online.

About Guess? Inc.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of July 29, 2023, the Company directly operated 1,023 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 546 additional retail stores worldwide. As of July 29, 2023, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

About Matteo Bocelli

Rising star Matteo Bocelli recently released his debut album, Matteo, and is currently on his first-ever global headline tour. His self-titled debut features 12 tracks, in a mix of English and his native Italian, including the single "Chasing Stars,” written by Ed & Matthew Sheeran. The album was Matteo’s first solo step into the spotlight, having released music previously with his father, renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli, and sister Virginia. In 2018, Matteo’s unparalleled talent was introduced to the world when he and his father released the smash hit single, "Fall On Me,” which has amassed over 400 million global streams to date. Matteo has performed on legendary stages across the world from the Rome Colosseum, where he made his on-stage debut, to Madison Square Garden and The Hollywood Bowl. He was also featured on the soundtrack of Disney's blockbuster, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

