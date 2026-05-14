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14.05.2026 10:54:00
Maximize Your Social Security Benefits: Tips for Every Age Group
If your life seems to move at lightning speed, you're definitely living in the 21st century. No matter how busy you are, though, it's a good idea to slow down enough to ensure your retirement plans are on track.You've probably heard that the very best way to maximize Social Security benefits is to wait until age 70 to claim them. While waiting until 70 is typically a smart move, it doesn't work for everyone. In fact, the 2025 Schroders U.S. Retirement Survey found that only 10% of non-retired Americans intend to wait that long to claim benefits.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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