MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Financial Conference Participation for the First Quarter 2024

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL), a leading provider of RF, analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced that it will participate in the following financial conferences in the first quarter of 2024:

The 13 th Annual Susquehanna Technology Conference in New York on February 29 th

The JMP Technology Conference in San Francisco on March 4 th . MaxLinear's presentation is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. PT. A webcast of the session will be available at https://investors.maxlinear.com.

The Loop Capital Conference in New York on March 12 th

The Roth Capital Growth Conference in Dana Point on March 18th

