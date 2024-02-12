12.02.2024 22:35:00

MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Financial Conference Participation for the First Quarter 2024

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL), a leading provider of RF, analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced that it will participate in the following financial conferences in the first quarter of 2024:

  • The 13th Annual Susquehanna Technology Conference in New York on February 29th
  • The JMP Technology Conference in San Francisco on March 4th. MaxLinear’s presentation is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. PT. A webcast of the session will be available at https://investors.maxlinear.com.
  • The Loop Capital Conference in New York on March 12th
  • The Roth Capital Growth Conference in Dana Point on March 18th

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq:MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MXL is MaxLinear’s registered trademark. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

