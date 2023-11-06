MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Financial Conference Participation for the Fourth Quarter 2023

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL), a leading provider of RF, analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced that it will participate in the following financial conferences through January 2024:

The Stifel 2023 Midwest Growth Conference on November 9, 2023 in Chicago

Annual Roth Capital Technology Event on November 15, 2023 in New York The UBS Global Technology Conference on November 28, 2023 in Scottsdale. MaxLinear’s presentation is scheduled for 12:35 p.m. PT. A webcast of the session will be available at https://investors.maxlinear.com.

Annual TMT Summit on November 29, 2023 in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. MaxLinear’s presentation is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. PT. A webcast of the session will be available at https://investors.maxlinear.com. The 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 18, 2024 in New York. A webcast of MaxLinear’s presentation will be available at https://investors.maxlinear.com.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq:MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

