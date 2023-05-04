May 4, 2023 - Co-option of Katleen Vandeweyer as new independent board member

Press Release

Co-option of Katleen Vandeweyer as Independent Director of Vantiva

Paris – May 4, 2023 - Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI; OTC Pink: TCLRY), announces that during its meeting of April 27, 2023, the Board of Directors of Vantiva co-opted Katleen Vandeweyer as a Director of Vantiva. She replaces Katherine Hays who ended her mandate on September 27, 2022. This departure follows the former Technicolor group spin-off that occurred in September 2022.

The appointment of Katleen Vandeweyer will be submitted to the approval of the next Vantiva’s Shareholders Meeting, which will be held on June 20, 2023, to approve the accounts of financial year 2022. She will be proposed for reappointment as a Director of Vantiva until the General Meeting to approve the accounts for the year 2025.

Mrs. Katleen Vandeweyer, 53 years old, Belgian national, Board Member of several listed and private companies in Europe (in Belgium and in the United Kingdom), has a strong and extensive experience in governance and audit areas.

She holds a master’s degree in economics from the Catholic University of Leuven (Belgium) and started her career with Arthur Andersen, an international audit firm, between 1991 and 1997 as an auditor. She then joined Worldline as audit manager, before becoming Head of Controlling in 2000 and then Chief Financial Officer from 2003 until 2017. Katleen Vandeweyer was part of the Proximus Group from 2017 to 2022, a major Belgian listed telecom operator, first as Group Finance Director, before being appointed Chief Financial Officer/Deputy CFO in 2020.

She is currently Board Member of two listed companies including Renewi Plc, a leading European waste management company operating mainly in the Benelux region (listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Amsterdam), as well as the multinational insurance company Ageas (listed on the Belgian Stock Exchange), AG Insurance and Fedrus, a family-owned international distributor of roofing materials.

The Board of Directors asserted that Mrs. Katleen Vandeweyer is independent according to the criteria of the AFEP/MEDEF Code.

Vantiva's Board of Directors now consists of 9 members, 44% of whom are independent. The proportion of women on the Board of Directors is now 33%.

