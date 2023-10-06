06.10.2023 14:23:30

MBH Corporation Plc: Issue of Equity

06-Oct-2023 / 13:23 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

6 October 2023

MBH Corporation Plc (AQSE:M8H), a diversified investment holding company, announces that it will be issuing 1,823,302 Ordinary Shares of 0.30 per share (New Shares), as follows:

 

Issuance      Number of Shares    Share Price

 

FY 2021 Earnout consideration   2,043     EUR 5.982

FY 2022 Earnout consideration  890,095    EUR 1.722

Deferred consideration    28,209     EUR 8.91

4Q 2022 Directors & KMP remuneration 23,858     EUR 2.592

1Q 2023 Directors & KMP remuneration 36,099     EUR 1.941

2Q 2023 Directors & KMP remuneration 56,179     EUR 1.449

Shares consideration for new  acquisitions  786,819    EUR 1.10

 

 

The New Shares rank pari passu with existing shares in issue. Application will be made for the New Shares to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market and admission is expected to become effective, and dealings in the New Shares are expected to commence on or around 12 October 2023.

 

Following this issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 5,980,739 Ordinary Shares, each share carrying the right to one vote. This figure should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.  The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

 

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

 

For further information, please contact:

Victoria Sylvester, CEO, MBH Corporation

victoria.sylvester@mbhcorporation.com

 

For IR and media enquiries:

Charlotte Fordham

charlotte.fordham@mbhcorporation.com

+44 (0) 770 396 3953

 

Corporate Adviser 

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited 

Brian Stockbridge

brian@first-sentinel.com

+44 (0) 7858 888 007

 

