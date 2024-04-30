McBride 9-month Group Revenue Up 8.2% On Constant Currency Basis

(RTTNews) - McBride plc (MCB.L), a European manufacturer and supplier of private label and contract manufactured products for the domestic household and professional cleaning and hygiene markets, said that group revenue for the first nine months of the current financial year was 8.2% higher than the prior year on a constant currency basis, benefitting from both volume growth and the impact of pricing actions in the last financial year to recover input cost inflation.

Overall volumes for the first nine months of the current financial year were 6.5% higher than the prior year, with private label volumes growing by 9.7%.

The company now anticipates that adjusted operating profit will be about 10% ahead of current market expectations and that net debt / adjusted EBITDA will be close to 1.6x by 30 June 2024.

The Group plans to issue a full year trading update on 16 July 2024.

