McGrath Declares Quarterly Dividend

McGrath RentCorp ("McGrath” or the "Company”) (Nasdaq: MGRC), a leading business-to-business rental company in North America, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.455 per common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The dividend will be payable on January 31, 2023 to all shareholders of record on January 17, 2023. The year 2022 marks 31 consecutive years that McGrath RentCorp has raised its dividend to shareholders.

ABOUT MCGRATH:

McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) is a leading business-to-business rental company in North America with a strong record of profitable business growth. Founded in 1979, McGrath’s operations are centered on modular solutions through its Mobile Modular and Mobile Modular Portable Storage businesses. In addition, its TRS-RenTelco business offers electronic test equipment rental solutions, and its Adler Tank Rentals business provides environmental containment solutions for hazardous and nonhazardous liquids and solids. The Company’s rental product offerings and services are part of the circular supply economy, helping customers work more efficiently, and sustainably manage their environmental footprint. With over 40 years of experience, McGrath’s success is driven by a focus on exceptional customer experiences. This focus has underpinned the Company’s long-term financial success and supported over 30 consecutive years of annual dividend increases to shareholders, a rare distinction among publicly listed companies.

Headquartered in Livermore, California. Additional information about McGrath and its businesses is available at mgrc.com and investors.mgrc.com.

