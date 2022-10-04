McGrath Unveils New Brand Identity and Tagline

McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC), the legal name of the corporation, and one of the leading business-to-business rental companies in North America, today announced its new brand identity and tagline.

"After 43 years in business, we are very excited to unveil McGrath’s new logo and tagline. Our new brand identity communicates our vision for the future, while paying homage to our past. It reflects our strategic priorities and growth opportunities while reinforcing our core values.” said Joe Hanna, President and CEO of McGrath.

The new McGrath logo features a symbol of "repeating Ms.” The "Ms” not only stand for McGrath, but also reflect the modular focus of our business. McGrath is a solutions company with rentable, repeatable and renewable assets that create a full circle of success. In addition, the symbol is an acknowledgement of the company’s long-term momentum, evidenced by 31 years of dividend growth.

Although the name of the corporation will remain McGrath RentCorp, removing "RentCorp” from the logo signifies the company’s evolving strategy and McGrath’s expansion into new geographies and pursuit of new revenue streams, including custom modular solutions, site-related services and our Plus program.

In conjunction with the rebrand, McGrath also introduced a new tagline: Enabling our customers to do great things™.

"We believe our new tagline reinforces McGrath’s customer-centric approach and the small, but vitally important role we play in contributing to our customers’ success,” explained Mr. Hanna.

ABOUT MCGRATH:

McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) is one of the leading business-to-business rental companies in North America with a strong record of profitable business growth. Founded in 1979, McGrath’s operations are centered on modular solutions through its Mobile Modular and Mobile Modular Portable Storage businesses. In addition, its TRS-RenTelco business offers electronic test equipment rental solutions, and its Adler Tank Rentals business provides environmental containment solutions for hazardous and nonhazardous liquids and solids. The Company’s rental product offerings and services are part of the circular supply economy, helping customers work more efficiently, and sustainably manage their environmental footprint. With over 40 years of experience, McGrath’s success is driven by a focus on exceptional customer experiences. This focus has underpinned the Company’s long-term financial success and supported over 30 consecutive years of annual dividend increases to shareholders, a rare distinction among publicly listed companies.

Headquartered in Livermore, California. Additional information about McGrath and its businesses is available at mgrc.com and investors.mgrc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005609/en/